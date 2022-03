[WATCH] Jussie Smollett Shouts While Being Taken to Jail: “I AM NOT SUICIDAL”

Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County Jail Thursday evening, following his sentencing in his Chicago hoax case. The convicted felon ended his hearing by standing up, sticking to his innocence, expressing concern for his safety, and screaming that he is not suicidal.

In addition to his 150 days behind bars, the 39-year-old actor will serve 30 months of probation, pay the city $120,000 in restitution and a $25,000 fine.