With the release of his new video single, “Pain Killers,” and the announcement of Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe), which adds ten new tracks to the blockbuster original album and debuts March 25th via Paper Route Empire, Key Glock returns with more momentum than ever before.

In the new video, Glock can be seen cruising around snow-capped slopes in his iconic yellow Cullinan before hoofing it through the winter wilderness with his cashmere friend, a goat.