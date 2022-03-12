LGBTQ+ employees of Pixar are alleging Disney executives demanded cuts of same-sex affection in films. Variety reports the employees wrote a statement saying the executives wanted to cut “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection, regardless of protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”

“We at Pixar have personally witnessed beautiful stories, full of diverse characters, come back from Disney corporate reviews shaved down to crumbs of what they once were,” the letter states. “Even if creating LGBTQIA+ content was the answer to fixing the discriminatory legislation in the world, we are being barred from creating it.” Via

READ MORE: Disney halts movie releases in Russia, offers aid to Ukraine.

This comes as the company sent an email about its response to the measure critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that recently passed in Florida.

Disney’s CEO said in the email, “the biggest impact” the company can make is “creating a more inclusive world” in the content they produce. According to the Pixar employee’s statement, that claim is at odds with experiences had by employees.

