On Friday night, Kanye West took a break from promoting Donda 2, but he definitely didn’t take a break from fueling the gossip mill. Ye joined new (reported) girlfriend Chaney Jones to watch the Lakers take on the Washington Wizards at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

Kanye wore a black hoodie, black jeans and black Balenciaga galoshes while Chaney wore black jeans, a low-cut v-neck shirt, black wrap sunglasses, and black gloves.

West and the 24-year-old Chaney, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian (the rapper’s estranged wife) have been reportedly dating for several weeks now, following the rapper’s breakup with Julia Fox last month.

Chaney has not explicitly addressed her relationship with West publicly although she did share a simple quote from the ‘Positive Minds’ on her Instagram story, which simply read: “Small circle. Private life. Happy heart. Clear mind. Peaceful life.”

The couple’s appearance came on the same day that Kim Kardashian appeared to make her relationship with Pete Davidson official, sharing a series of romantic pictures of the two of them together.

The Lakers beat the Wizards 122 to 109.