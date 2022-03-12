Your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper and former member of legendary hip-hop collective Slum Village—Elzhi is back with a new release with one of today’s iconic artists. Entirely produced by the genre-bending musician, producer, and vocalist Georgia Anne Muldrow, the release is undoubtedly a piece of art. Their new collaborative album Zhigeist was just released on all platforms and highlights the chemistry between these two prolific artists.

A carefully crafted mix of psychedelic instrumentation and whirlwind lyricism, Georgia Anne Muldrow also contributes vocals on several tracks.

“The album is a mixture of what we both bring to the table,” explains Elzhi. “I dabbled in different textures of technique over Georgia’s soundscape fusions.” Overall, the album is an aesthetic triumph infused with an undeniable message. “Lyrically and musically, this album is a love letter to people of color,” says Elzhi. “What makes this project special is our determination to put medicine in the music.”



Check out an exclusive look at the making of Zhigeist below, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Elzhi, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and album contributor Dudley Perkins.