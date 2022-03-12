Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city feels “vindicated’ by the conviction of Jussie Smollett.

The former “Empire” actor was sentenced on Thursday to 150 days behind bars for staging a phony hate crime in Chicago. After the sentencing, Mayor Lightfoot released a statement saying it sends “a clear message to everyone in the City of Chicago that false claims and allegations will not be tolerated.” She added that Smollett’s claim cost the city over $130,000 in police overtime.

“The criminal conviction of Jussie Smollett by a jury of his peers and today’s sentencing should send a clear message to everyone in the City of Chicago that false claims and allegations will not be tolerated. The malicious and wholly fabricated claim made by Mr. Smollett resulted in over 1500 hours of police work that cost the City over $130,000 in police overtime. The City feels vindicated in today’s ruling that he is being held accountable and that we will appropriately receive restitution for his actions.”

