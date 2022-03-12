Yella Beezy weather the storms of his relationship in the new single “Who Do,” accompanied by a music video.

Showing no signs of slowing down with already his third single release of 2022, which comes with the announcement of his new deal with Asylum Records last November.

In the follow-up to last month’s single, “Talk My Sh*t,” Beezy reassures his love interest of the payoff that comes with enduring his controversy.

Advertisement

MORE: Yella Beezy Ain’t Playin’ On New Single & Music Video “Talk My Shit”

In the video, Yella shares a romantic evening around the mansion with lover as he showers her with love and affection, while she returns the attention, flaunting sexy lingerie. While his lady appreciates the love, Beezy raps about their bright future, including trips, family and more. Over the blue light special plays signature guitar refs and bass, produced by Jay The Great.

Beezy’s “I Guess,” “Talk My Sh*t,” and “Who Do” are set to appear on his upcoming album, which will be his first under Asylum. The album will be the follow-up to his 2019 project Baccend Beezy featuring Too Short, NLE Choppa, Chris Brown and Young Thug.

MORE: Yella Beezy Releases New Song & Video “I Guess”

Uncommon for an artist to release so much new music ahead of the forthcoming album, but Asylum appears to have a lot invested in Baccend Beezy. “…He’s built an incredible brand and catalog over the last several years. We look forward to continuing his trajectory to global superstardom,” said Dallas Martin, Asylum Records President.

Watch Yella Beezy’s new visual below, and stream it above.

Continue the conversation on social media.