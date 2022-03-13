Justin Bieber brought out Don Toliver as one of his surprise guests at his Los Angeles show for his Justice Tour, and now the Don seemingly has new music on the way.

The Houston native hasn’t dropped a project since his 2021 Life of a Don, but it seems as if the “Flocky Flocky” rapper is preparing us for some new music.

Don Toliver coming with some new heat. pic.twitter.com/qsHuEQlerl — Nahlej 🇯🇲 (@HesAlwaysWrite) March 10, 2022

Although Toliver hasn’t dropped anything this year, he’s been working. This isn’t the only song he previewed for his fans. Last month he previewed a snippet via social media and he’s on Kanye West’s Donda 2.

Toliver is also set to perform at Rolling Loud Miami.

There is a great chance this preview is of one of the songs that will be on a follow up to the The 27-year-old’s Life of a Don album, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Oct. 23).

Life of a Don also went No. 2 on Billboards Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. To date that is Toliver’s highest-charting project. Continue the conversation on social media.