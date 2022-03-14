Drake must have some huge news on the way as he just announced upcoming live shows in New York City and Toronto during the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio on Sirus XM, shared by Elliott Wilson via social media on Saturday morning (March 12).

“This is Drake, coming to you live on Sounds42 Sirus XM,“ said Drake on the show. “I’m excited to let all my people know that we’re working on something really special for you guys. Putting together two shows, one in New York and a few in Toronto. They’re gonna be something different, something that I’ve never done before. Gonna be a highly interactive experience. My brothers will be there, it’s gonna be great to see y’all, hopefully get a chance to speak with you, [and] hopefully learn a little more about each other. I’ll have the dates for that coming soon, I can’t wait.”

The announcement marks Drake’s first full show since his December 2019 Assassination Vacation Tour. After that, Drake has only performed as a special guest with Travis Scott at last year’s Astro World Festival in Houston and Ye’s benefit concert for Larry Hoover in Los Angeles last December.

Mixed by guest DJ, GoHomeRoger, the episode included new music by superstars like King Von, Kodak Black, Rowdy Rebel, Lil Durk, and uprising artists like Yeat, Central Cee, BlueBucksClan, and Skeng. Review the complete playlist below.

Tracklist for OVO Sound Radio Season 4 Episode 5 https://t.co/qclCN7uvWz pic.twitter.com/AvpW5pXZOq — Sound42 (@Sound42) March 12, 2022

Along with the news of upcoming shows, the latest episode in the show’s fourth season promoted the forthcoming release of the new season of the Drake executive-produced crime drama series, Top Boy, starting March 18 on Netflix. The popular series stars Ashley Walters, Kano, Shone Romulus, Micheal Ward, and Little Simz.

On Thursday, Chart Data revealed Drake is the most-streamed artist of the year with 1.4 billion streams. On top of the top 10 list, Drake surpasses seven other hip hop stars, including NBA Youngboy, JuiceWrld, Kanye West, Eminem, Kodak Black, and Rod Wave. In other news, Drake’s latest album, Certified Lover Boy, was the only hip-hop album to reach double platinum in 2021, RIAA reports.

Hear the full OVO Sound Radio Season 4, Episode 5 below.