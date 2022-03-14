Blueberry and Orangesicle flavored sparkling wines were formally introduced to E-40’s powerful “Earl Stevens Selections” wine brands.
The launch of the new tastes is the latest step in E-40’s push into the wine sector. E-40 has positioned himself as one of the most prominent celebrity wine fans and entrepreneurs in the last year, releasing numerous new flavors like Cotton Candy, Cali-Mocho Red Wine and Cola, Watermelon, Mango Peach as well as a Prosecco DOC and Prosecco Rose DOC.
In 2013, E-40 used his hip-hop contacts to transition into the wine and spirits industry, launching “Earl Stevens Selections,” a line of still and sparkling wines manufactured in Napa, California. In 2013, he released the Function Red Blend, which he called after his hit track “Function,” followed by the Sweet Red, Chardonnay, Mangoscato, Moscato, and Tropiscato in the years that followed.
Beyond wine, E-40 has created a versatile and robust liquor portfolio that includes other types of spirits, including:
- E. Cuarenta Tequila – A line of 100 percent, blue agave tequilas produced in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. There are currently three offerings in market – Blanco, Reposado and Anejo.
- Tycoon Cognac – A luxury line of cognac produced in Cognac, France with blends hand-selected by Stevens. The lineup currently includes a VS and a VSOP.
- Kuiper Belt Bourbon – An ultra-premium bourbon whiskey aged for eight years in New American Oak
- Sluricane – An ultra-premium line of ready-to-drink, spirit-based cocktails inspired by Earl’s past experiences in music and attending college in Louisiana.
- E. Cuarenta Cerveza – A Mexican-style, Golden Lager that was named after the rapper’s moniker in Spanish