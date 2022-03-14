R&B Only is set to put on their very own festival. R&B Only will be headlined by Erykah Badu, Miguel, and Wale who will perform all of his R&B collaborations.

Additional performers include Ann Marie, DVSN, Lloyd, DEnde, Lucky Daye, Maeta, Muni Long, Ty Dolla $ign, and Will Wildfire.

R&B ONLY FEST is a music event that expands on our world-famous R&B ONLY LIVE program, which combines outstanding DJ sets with performances by contemporary and legacy artists.

Tickets are available for presale on March 18 at 10 am.