On the rise recording artist Jose Bodega and his magnetic street raps continue to build on the momentum from his previous singles “The Statement” and “Tool On Ya” featuring Yella Beezy that will lead to a highly-anticipated debut album with a brand new single. For the latest release, Mr. Bodega links up with fellow Dallas star, Trapboy Freddy, to unleash the cerebral collaborative effort “Silence” with an accompanying video.

In the Clear Motion Films-directed music video, Bodega and Freddy move like thieves in the night inspired by classic mob rules to ambush the opps and ascend to the top of the throne in the Underworld. While counting blue-face hundreds, the two sprays diss shots and dismemberment plans at unbeknownst enemies like an uzi that are accompanied with shotgun blasts in blatantly disrespectful bars, like “You a baby boy, I’m a gangsta” Freddy raps.

“Silence” is Bodega and Freddy’s second collaboration on a song. The two originally linked up in 2020 on Trapboy Freddy and Yella Beezy’s “Tool On Ya” off their collaborative project titled My Brothers Keeper. For Bodega, “Silence” follows previously released buzzers “Roll On” and “AMG” dropped in 2021.

Gritty. Sly. Stylish. Bodega’s extravagant ensemble may be familiar, but his detailed street tales heard on his debut single, “Harder Than Yours,” are where he differs from others.

Not your average southern rapper with simplistic wordplay and hooks drenched in trunk-rattling bass. He’s methodical, authentic, and clever with every slick-talking line that infects listeners instantly. You would swear he just stepped out of an old school with a diamond in the back, sun-roof top, diggin’ in the scene with a gangsta lean.

Trapboy Freddy appears on the track and video courtesy of 300 Entertainment. “Silence” is available everywhere via Profit Music Group.

Take a look at the new music video for “Silence” below and follow Bodega on social media.