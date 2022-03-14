Trae Tha Truth co-signed Laray Da Savage shows you can suffer from a broken heart any time, no matter who you are, but it’s how you pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and move on afterward in the new music video for the second single “HeartBreaks,” from the recently released Be Right Back album.

Fresh off the wave of the project’s lead single, “BBL,” Da Savage shows a more vulnerable side as he raps about the icebox where his heart used to be following a break-up. “I had my heart broken / But now my mind focused / I still ain’t get my proper closure / People goin’ ghost / The Devil want my soul / Why they hatin’ on me? All I did was spread love,” he raps.

MORE: DJ Hawk Taps Trae Tha Truth & OMB Bloodbath for New Song “Sunny Daze” With NFT

Advertisement

In the Keanu Livigni-directed music video, Laray Da Savage endures the harsh coldness inside an empty home to resemble the pain created by the desertion and backstabbing that was committed by a lover. As the darkness surrounds him, the self-proclaimed “Voice of the Streets” reveals raw emotions and finds the needed clarity to focus on self-love and prosperity.

“I was feeling neglected by love and had a hard time dealing with heartbreak, so I channeled my emotions into the music and sang my heart out,” said Laray on the song’s conception.

MORE: Wale Enjoys “Down South” Fun with Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream In New Video

Be Right Back, available now via Sankofa Sounds, is composed of 15 carefully curated cuts and was executive produced by Ricky Rich & Danny Bvndz of Studio 713. Along with “BBL” and “HeartBreaks,” the project also includes breakout tracks, like “Wavy,” “Beautiful Ending” and “Lose My Friends.” Laray is on his self-promoted album tour right now until May, hitting 14-cities, including New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, and, of course, Houston.

An artist-to-watch of 2022. Eager to make this his breakout year, the Houston native plans to strike while the iron’s hot as he is currently working on the follow-up to Be Right Back, as-yet-titled, slated for release later this year. “It took a whole lotta pain & sacrifices just to get here,” Laray said in an Instagram caption with a photo of him, Trae Tha Truth and Danny Worldstar.

You may stream “HeartBreaks,” produced by Yette, above, including every digital streaming platform now. The video is also available to watch down bottom.