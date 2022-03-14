Megan Thee Stallion connected with Dua Lipa for “The Sweetest Pie,” a single primed to take over the spring into the early summer. Following their collaboration, Hip Hop’s Hot Girl visited Dua Lipa on her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

During the conversation, Dua Lipa and Megan discuss the new single and how it actually became a reality. “I wrote so many versions of this song. Finally, when I heard your voice on it I was like, ‘No – I need to rewrite all of this. It’s not good enough [for you],” Megan said.

The two would also dive into the challenges of operating in the male-dominated music industry, citing the unfair labeling in terms of business.

Advertisement

“When you think about women doing anything in general you think ‘catty’… That’s what we’ve been taught for so long. When you watch TV, you see a woman in competition with another. I think boys play a big part of that in the industry, too. You have your people that want to cheer you on but to uplift, you don’t have to put down someone else.” Megan said.

Dua added, “I think there’s space for everyone.”

You can hear the new podcast below.

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Dua Lipa for the first single off Megan’s next album. The song features two of music’s most strong women, and it’s the superstars’ first single of 2022, released during Women’s History Month.

“Sweetest Pie” is a delectable, sultry song that honors women as the prize, whatever that means to them. The song is accompanied by a music video, which was directed by Dave Meyers and produced by Freenjoy.

You can tap into “Sweetest Pie” below.