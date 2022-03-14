Capitol Records’ Mooski releases debut album, titled Melodic Therapy 4, which features the artist’s hit song “Track Star” and the remix featuring Chris Brown, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Yung Bleu.

Leading up to the debut album, Mooski established himself as a viral sensation with over 475+ million views on TikTok and 42+ million global streams across all digital streaming platforms. The “Track Star” TikTok challenge inspired Keyshia Cole, Lala Anthony, Dream Doll, and Halle Berry. Additionally, Trey Songz and Jacquees both remixed it. Ahead of the new album, Mooski’s “Track Star” achieved platinum certification by the RIAA.

After releasing a series of new music videos for album songs “Be Strong,” “Soul Bleed,” and “Scuba Diving,” Mooski shares a 13-song debut that addresses unspoken issues in our culture through his personal experiences. We hear Mooski sing about the rollercoaster ride in love and heartbreak, social issues, mental health, and survivor’s remorse in the debut. As he bares his soul, the album’s soulful production amplifies the clarity in the messages the accomplished artist is eager to get across to fans, both new and old.

Outside of the a-list features and hit singles, the debut delivers a standout cut in “Counting Time,” which samples the R&B classic by Anthony Hamilton, “Charlene.” On the song, Mooski reminisces on a relationship that ran its course while pleading with his lover for a second chance. He sings, “Time (More time) / All she ever wanted was mine / Blinded by my greed, I failed to read all of the signs / Love is all she need, forget the Dior and the diamonds / Deep off in my mind / Thinking ’bout the thousand times / She said she would leave, but this time she wasn’t lyin’ / This time she was ready / And she didn’t regret it / She left our picture but she didn’t forget it (That’s how I know it’s over).”

The new certification was also met with even bigger news for the Bama Boy. Last week it was revealed that Mooski is expecting his first child, a son, arriving this April. Making the announcement on Instagram with a photo of him and his girlfriend holding up baby clothes that said “Lil Moo” with the caption, “All smiles knowing my son Ozzie is coming in April. Daddy waiting on you lil one #1stborn.”

Stream the entire album below.