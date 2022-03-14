Patrick Mahomes is officially a married man. Over the weekend, Mahomes married Brittany Matthews in Maui, Hawaii.

According to TMZ, Mahomes’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, was the star quarterback’s best man, while his teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman. Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole was one of Brittany’s bridesmaids.

“Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes 🤍,” the two wrote in their respective Instagram posts.

According to PEOPLE, Mahomes proposed at Arrowhead Stadium on his wife’s 25th birthday in September of 2020. The two are high school sweethearts, meeting at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.