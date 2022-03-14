Over the last few years, hip hop has seen the emergence of a wave of LGBTQ+ artists, probably at the forefront of the wave being Lil Nas X. Now, LGBTQ+ artists like Saucy Santana are making a name for themselves in the industry as well.

Rick Ross was recently interviewed by FOX Soul’s, Quentin Latham. Ross was asked about his take on gay rappers like Saucy Santana coming into the game and if he thinks hip hop will ever fully embrace the LGBTQ+ community.

Ross admitted he was not familiar with Santana’s name but offered some words of encouragement and support.

“I’m not familiar with the name Santana but live your life, chase your dreams, and go hard man. Go hard,” Ross said. When answering Quentin’s second question, Ross responded by saying that he already thinks that hip hop embraces the LGBTQ+ community. “I believe hip hop has already embraced it. Without a doubt.”

You can watch Ross’s comments here. What are your thoughts?