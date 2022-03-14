With the conference championships out of the way, March Madness is officially here. Gonzaga was given the top overall seed in the NCAA tournament, along with Arizona, Kansas, and defending champion Baylor becoming No. 1s.

The tournament will begin this Thursday and will wrap up in New Orleans with the Final Four on April 2. The national title game is on April 4.

The Big Ten conference has the most bids in the 2022 tournament with 9 teams. According to ESPN, the Big 12, Big East, and SEC follow behind with six apiece.

Advertisement