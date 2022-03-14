NBA legend Kevin Garnett had his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The No. 5 jersey hit the rafters of the TD Garden, joining the likes of Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Paul Pierce.

At the ceremony, KG highlighted Ray Allen for being in attendance, publicly ending the feud. “It’s good to see Ray Allen here,” Garnett said. “Real s—. It’s good to see you, man. You next, dog.”

The duo engaged in an embrace, followed by Paul Pierce, completing their Boston Big 3.

“Yeah, that’s a big one,” said Doc Rivers, who coached the trio. “Because that’s been a problem, obviously, and the fact that it looks like the fence is finally coming down is really cool.

“Very, very happy for Kevin, and really cool that Ray came today.”

You can see clips from the retirement below.

