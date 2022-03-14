Tom Brady had a change of heart and is officially coming out of retirement. Brady took to social media to announce his short-lived retirement from the NFL is over, and he will indeed run it back for his 23rd season in league with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

In a statement Sunday evening, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said the team had been preparing for the announcement in recent days.

“We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season,” Licht said. “We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today’s announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days. Bruce and I have had plenty of conversations with Tom recently that led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would want to come back. Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run.”

Advertisement

Brady sees the landscape in the NFC isn’t that strong, and the possibility to return to the playoffs and Super Bowl is a lot easier in the NFC. The Buccaneers can now assemble a championship roster again via free agency and the upcoming NFL draft.