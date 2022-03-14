Deshaun Watson is the hottest available quarterback left on the market, and two NFC teams are in play for his services. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have made separate offers to the Houston Texans for Watson.

Notes:

1. Yes, the #Saints can fit him under the cap.

2. The #Texans will work with Watson and grant permission for him to speak with teams with real offers.

3. The #Panthers have been interested for a year and have never waivered https://t.co/Dc3p9rvMGp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022

Rapoport also stated that the Saints plan to meet with Watson and his representatives soon.

On Friday, a Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Watson with a crime following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Watson, 26, is also facing 22 civil lawsuits. Still, Friday’s news paved the way for accelerated trade discussions for Watson, who remains under NFL investigation and is subject to potential discipline under the league’s personal-conduct policy.

Watson requested to be traded from the Texans before the allegations, and he was inactive for all 17 of the Texans’ games during the 2021 NFL season.

With some of the legal troubles behind him, the market for Watson’s services is expected to ramp up. Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he would have to sign off where he plays next. The Texans are also standing by their stance of no minimum of three first-round picks in exchange for Watson.