Traci Braxton passed away Saturday morning after a private battle of esophageal cancer. Although her sister Toni Braxton issued a statement on behalf of the family shortly after her transition, It was the statement of her husband of 25 years and son that hit us the hardest. Her husband Kevin Surratt Sr. posted a message of her death on Sunday writing: “It took A lot for me to post this. It’s with A heavy heart I must say I’ve loss the love of my life @therealtracibraxton, due to her battle with cancer, She was my #dreamgirl my #world my #life #loveandbasketball #42 #mybonnie #lifeline #hummingbird #myrock #bestfriend #betterhalf #wife4life #myeverything. I’m lost without you, What am I supposed to do now..May god give me the strength. Thank you for our life we had together. Until we meet again Babygirl ETERNAL LOVE My FOREVER & EVER TRARATT🕊💔” See the post in its entirety HERE.

Her Son, Kevin Surratt Jr. also released a statement on Saturday on Instagram shortly after her passing saying-” When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma I’m going to miss you.” See post HERE.

We are praying for the strength of the entire family.

