Scott Hall, a former WWE and WCW wrestler, was put on life support in a Marietta, Georgia hospital after having three heart attacks. According to PW Insider, just a week ago, Hall suffered a broken hip after a fall and was hospitalized.

In an update on Instagram, Hall’s friend and tag team partner, Kevin Nash, provided an update on Hall, revealing he would be taken off life support.

“Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very fucking sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……alot that disliked us. We were the “Outsiders “ but we had each other.” – Kevin Nash on Instagram

Scott Hall is a two-time inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon and also for his work later in life under his real name, which he used in the extremely popular wrestling group New World Order.

Advertisement

You can read the rest of the update from Nash here.