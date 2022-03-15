Benny the Butcher knows there is room at the top for two. After fans questioned his status on the charts with his Tana Talk 4 album in comparison to Lil Durk, Benny addressed it, saluting Chicago’s voice.
“I could never hate on smirk like y’all hate on me,” Benny wrote on Facebook. “See I respect the grind and kno it took him 10 yrs after ‘What U Want’ to get where he at me and bro got the same security and some staff so it’s all love.
“Don’t hate or envy the next man …put in the work and wait ya turn.”
Both Benny and Durkio dropped albums this past Friday. Benny’s stellar Tana Talk 4 featured Conway the Machine, Stove God Cooks, J. Cole, Diddy, and more. 7220, Durk’s latest release, brings in Gunna, Future, and more.
If you missed either one, tap in below.