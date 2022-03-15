Benny the Butcher knows there is room at the top for two. After fans questioned his status on the charts with his Tana Talk 4 album in comparison to Lil Durk, Benny addressed it, saluting Chicago’s voice.

New level for me means new levels for @GriseldaRecords ,underground hip hop, and the whole Buffalo NY pic.twitter.com/PFPuEE7MJh — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) March 13, 2022

“I could never hate on smirk like y’all hate on me,” Benny wrote on Facebook. “See I respect the grind and kno it took him 10 yrs after ‘What U Want’ to get where he at me and bro got the same security and some staff so it’s all love.

“Don’t hate or envy the next man …put in the work and wait ya turn.”

Benny The Butcher speaks on dropping the same day as Lil Durk 💯 pic.twitter.com/1BwAAaRxuB — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 15, 2022

Both Benny and Durkio dropped albums this past Friday. Benny’s stellar Tana Talk 4 featured Conway the Machine, Stove God Cooks, J. Cole, Diddy, and more. 7220, Durk’s latest release, brings in Gunna, Future, and more.

