Cardi B is allegedly dropping out of her lead role in Assisted Living just a week ahead of filming.
The “Press” rapper pulled out of the Paramount comedy due to being “overextended.”
According to reports, the film was set to star Cardi as a small-time criminal who goes into hiding at her grandmother’s nursing home after a heist gone wrong.
It remains to be seen if the last-minute decision will be followed by legal action.
The film would’ve been Cardi’s first lead role following small appearances in 2019’s Hustlers and 2021’s Fast & Furious 9.
