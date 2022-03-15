Cardi B is allegedly dropping out of her lead role in Assisted Living just a week ahead of filming.


The “Press” rapper pulled out of the Paramount comedy due to being “overextended.”

According to reports, the film was set to star Cardi as a small-time criminal who goes into hiding at her grandmother’s nursing home after a heist gone wrong.

It remains to be seen if the last-minute decision will be followed by legal action.

The film would’ve been Cardi’s first lead role following small appearances in 2019’s Hustlers and 2021’s Fast & Furious 9.

