Chief Keef Pens Instagram Message to His Late Grandma: “I’m So Happy I Got To Make You Proud”

Prayers go out to Chief Keef as he mourns the death of grandmother Margaret Louise Carter. Sosa hit Instagram and wrote a tribute to honor her life.

“I’m so happy i got to make you proud granny,” Keef shared. “Never thought this would happen to me. Can’t believe my grammy just dipped on me, ima miss you too much and I’m sorry grandma I really am. I would give all this shit up just to start over because I know what to do now especially with you granny.”

You can see the full message below.

