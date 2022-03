Coi Leray has another banger on the way. Earlier this year, her father Benzino pulled the trigger on the collaboration a little too soon, but the young star’s single with Nicki Minaj is loading.

The new single was revealed on Instagram with Leray and the Barbie holdings guns in front of a colorful display. “TRENDSETTERS LOADING….. My new single “Blick Blick” w| The QUEEN @Nickiminaj drops this Friday 3/18.”

Just like w|bia… loved every single choice she made on WLM. I love these unique girls. But keep in mind, I’m just a rap fan like everybody else. Even with my own verses, what I love may not be what you love. And that’s ok. 🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 14, 2022

You can see the teaser below.

