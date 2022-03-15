Erica Mena had the internet in a frenzy yesterday when she posted and revealed a pic of her newest look, a short pixie cut. The love In Hip Hop Star showed off her new cut with the caption “(Might delete later) 😌Trying something New.” Although she didn’t reveal her process or the stylist who cut her hair she showed her look through a video so that you can see it from various angles. Her followers responded with “it’s a cutie comin thru😍😍” Yandy Smith. And “Love it !!” Rich Dollaz Fans also compared the look to singer Brandi, J. Lo, and Kris Jenner Erica looks good no matter what style she rocks. Check her out below.