Freddie Gibbs Set to Appear in Next Episode of ‘Power Book IV: Force’

Freddie Gibbs is ready to step into the Powerverse. The Gary, Indiana rapper frequents neighboring Chicago in real life but will be in the Windy City on the small screen, set to appear on a forthcoming episode of Power Book IV: Force.

According to HipHopLately, Gangsta Gibbs will be in the “Outrunning a Ghost” episode as a hustler from Gary titled Buddy. You can see the glimpse of Gibbs in Power below.