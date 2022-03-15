Jussie Smollett‘s legal team is working hard to get the actor out of Cook County Jail. According to TMZ, Smollett’s lawyers have petitioned by emergency motion to have him released from the Chicago jail.

In the legal documents, Smollett’s legal team states his family has received harassing messages and phone calls targeting Smollett. His family supplied a video of a phone playing a voicemail that was riddled with racist and homophobic slurs. The threats are feared to turn into actual violence against the actor inside Cook County.

In addition, lawyers state Smollett is at higher risk for contracting COVID-19 due to a compromised immune system. Jussie is also believed to be in solitary confinement, which is stated to have a negative impact on his mental health.

Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in Cook County, in addition to supervised probation and restitution.