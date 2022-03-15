King Von’s What It Means to Be King has given the late rapper a posthumous top 5 debut. The new album will land at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 equivalent album units earned. According to Billboard, 55,000 of the units came from 79 million official streams. Von moved 4,000 traditional album units.

The estate of King Von has released the video for “Too Real,” a track from the new posthumous album. Von delivers an emotional message in the song, rocking a stutter-stepping rhythm and stating unequivocally that he’s the most real in the streets. Von stalks the backstreets of Chicago with a flamethrower in hand, flashing the glittering smile that his fans and friends loved so well, in “Too Real,” directed by his usual partner DrewFilmedIt.

The What It Means To Be King album is a labor of love that gathers previously unreleased songs from the artist’s output. It’s packed with the fiery bars and riveting storylines that have gained him a devoted following, but it also hints at some of the routes he may have explored if he had more time. Many of the people who know Von best contributed to the album, including longtime collaborator and producer Chopsquad DJ, his “twin” Lil Durk, and fellow O’Block natives like Boss Top and DqFrmDaO, as well as street rap heroes like 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, and others.

Also making a debut on the chart is Better Than You, the collaboration release from DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The album will debut at No. 10 with 28,500 equivalent album units sold.