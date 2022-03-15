Those who have closely observed the tattered evolution of Bad Boy Records –including Shyne, Loon and G-Dep’s prison bids, Biggie and Cracg Mack’s deaths and the disappearance of former Bad Boy front man Ma$e and his reappearance as a pastor, many already saw this coming. Malcolm X enthusiasts would call this a case of chickens coming home to roost.

Pastor Mason Betha wasted no time going after DIddy, his former boss and and cohort on his latest offering “Oracle 2: The Liberation of Mason Betha”, in which Ma$e takes jabs at Diddy’s integrity, his Harlem roots and even says that he exploited the death of Hip Hop legend Notorious B.I.G.

Mase’s track comes on the heels of some very alarming statements made by a couple of the Making The Band contestants from the premiere season, with one, Freddy P, claiming that his interaction with the Bad Boy founder eventually led to him wanting to commit suicide.

