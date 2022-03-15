LeBron James continues to make NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers forward became the first player in league history to reach 10,000 points, rebounds and assists.

King James reached the milestone with an assist in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Suns in Phoenix.

James recently revealed he wanted to play his last season with his son Bronny. Bronny is eligible to join the NBA in 2024.

Advertisement

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

The 37-year-old sits at over 36-thousand points on his storied career and sits behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone on the NBA’s all-time regular season scoring list.

Share your thoughts on LeBron James making history as the first player to reach the milestone of 10k points, rebounds and assists.