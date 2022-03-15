Queen Sharmell is headed into the WWE Hall of Fame. Complex notes Sharmell is the latest inductee announced for the WWE’s 2022 Hall Class.

Sharmell is known to fans as the valet and manager of her husband and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. In addition to her work in WWE, she is a dancer, actress, and businesswoman. During her WWE stint, she worked alongside her husband in one of the most influential runs of his career, including winning the World Heavyweight Championship and the King of the Ring tournament, in which she became the Queen in Booker’s reign.

“I was so happy,” said Sharmell to Complex. “I didn’t even know what to say. It was an unexpected, great surprise—a welcome surprise.”

Advertisement

You can learn more about Sharmell and read the rest of her reaction to being included in the 2022 Class here.