I’m not sure of the Guinness world record for the shortest retirement stint, but you’ll have to consider Tom Brady’s. After the 2021-2022 season the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback called it quits. Tom made his retirement official on February 1, and 40 days later, he made it unofficial.

Brady took it to Twitter to share his thoughts on being out of football and reflecting on coming up short of a Super Bowl last season.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Last season, Brady finished completing 67.5 percent of his passes in 2021 for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also led the Bucs to a record of 13-4 and a trip to the divisional round where they lost 30-27 to the eventual champs, the Los Angeles Rams.

During his 21 season, Brady will turn 45 during training camp. He has played in 365 games, won 278 of them, including 35 in the playoffs. There have been 67 game-winning drives and 710 touchdowns.

Share your thoughts on Tom Brady coming out of retirement.