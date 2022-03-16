Fresh off a record-breaking performance during Rodeo Houston, Bun B is keeping the momentum going with new album. On March 11, the same day Bun B and friends rocked the NRG Stadium in front a crowd of 73,000 plus, the Trill OG and Houston’s legendary producer Cory Mo teamed up for a new album Mo Trill.

The new collaborative album from the the two Texas stars is an 11-track album that includes a star-studded guest list. Cory Mo executive produced this project and has features from Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Big K.R.I.T., Trae Tha Truth, Z-Ro, Larry June, Le$, Devin The Dude, Benny The Butcher, 2 Chainz, Wale, and Cee-Lo Green.

The lead single of Mo Trill, “Hesitate,” is also out now with a video to go along with it. “Hesitate” features Talib Kweli, David Banner and Tobe Nwigwe.

This is the 6th full-length album from Port Arthur veteran Bun B, and the first release since since last year’s Distant EP with Le$. The one half of the iconic duo UGK made his solo debut with the release of Trill in 2005. He then became a permanent solo act a few months after UGK’s self-titled double album when his partner Pimp C died in 2007.

He went on to release four more albums with the last one being Return of The Trill. Now the Trill is back adding more to his legendary resume with Mo Trill.