DJ D-Club Nice’s Club Quarantine, brought the world together and is approaching its two-year anniversary. As mask mandates are lifted and people return to pre-pandemic normalcy, LVMH is proud to partner with D-Nice for a three-night Club Quarantine celebration on D-Nice’s Live to commemorate ‘CQ2’ – the second anniversary of the virtual party that helped lift people’s spirits and spread love, positivity, and good vibrations.

This spectacular celebration will happen nightly from 7 – 9 p.m. EST on March 17 – 19, giving virtual Club Quarantine partygoers the opportunity to see D-Nice perform a full 3-night set for free before his September debut in Las Vegas. Tuners will also have the opportunity to see special appearances from some of his best friends in the industry.

Krug, Volcan Tequila, and Hennessy X.O. are among the Moet Hennessy brands featured each night (3/17: Krug, 3/18: Volcan, 3/19: Hennessy X.O.). D-Nice will also be dressed in several ensembles from LVMH’s portfolio of brands, such as Tiffany & Co, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Fendi, to look extra fresh. Viewers may watch D-Nice, his squad, and the Club Quarantine family from the comfort of their own homes while sipping their favorite adult beverage. Raise a glass of your favorite Mot Hennessy beverage and listen in to hear D-Nice drop legendary beats for a good cause.

