The 2022 Grammy Awards are just under a month away. In the lead-up to Music’s Biggest Night, The Recording Academy has announced its first round of performers. According to Variety, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow will take the stage.

First Grammy Performers Unveiled: Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, More https://t.co/74EA4RRKtE — Variety (@Variety) March 15, 2022

Additional performers for the Sunday, April 3 event include Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. This year’s Grammys will occur at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas and be hosted by Trevor Noah.

Lil Nas X is nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. Harlow is also nominated for his work on the single “Industry Baby,” landing him in the BEst Melodic Rap Performance category, along with Album of the Year.

Advertisement