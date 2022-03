Migos, Jack Harlow Named as Headliners for ‘Life is Beautiful’ Festival in Vegas

The Life is Beautiful festival is ready to return to Las Vegas. The festival is set to return to downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 16-18 and will be headlined by Jack Harlow and Migos.

Additional headliners include Calvin Harris, Lorde, and The Gorillaz. Additional Hip-Hop stars on the bill include Isaiah Rashad, Rico Nasty, Coi Leray, Big Boi, and JPEGMAFIA.

You can cop tickets to the Vegas festival on Friday, March 18.

