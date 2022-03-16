The estate of iconic rapper Phife Dawg has released the album art and tracklist for his long-awaited posthumous album Forever. The album will be released on March 22nd, 2022, by AWAL, on the sixth anniversary of his change.

This Saturday, March 19th, The Estate will release the title track. The “Forever” single was recorded on March 19, 2016, and it was Phife Dawg’s final song before he transitioned a few days later.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, the Estate will conduct a Q&A and album listening event at the renowned SOBs in New York City in honor of Phife Dawg’s life, career, and new album. The private event will be hosted by Peter Rosenberg and will feature some very special guests for a classic night of family, hip-hop music, and storytelling. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

The four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum New York-born MC and member of A Tribe Called Quest spent time working on the album, collaborating with trusted colleagues, and amassing a repertoire of songs emblematic of his art before his untimely death in 2016. He painstakingly crafted a selection of songs that were distinguished by his trademark verbal fireworks, funny adlibs, biting social commentary, and unexpectedly introspective confessions. His Estate is ready to disclose his pure vision and final word as a solo rapper, with the approval of his family and his most loyal collaborator and business partner, Dion Liverpool (Executive Producer), under their imprint Smokin’ Needles Records. Last year’s single “Nutshell PART 2” (with Busta Rhymes and Redman) will be included on the album.

You can see the tracklist below.