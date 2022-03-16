Polo Ralph Lauren announced yesterday, March 15, that they had partnered with Morehouse and Spelman Colleges for an upcoming limited collection launching on March 29. The limited-edition collection takes inspiration from Ralph Lauren’s signature “vintage” style and combines it with the styles of Morehouse and Spelman students from the 1920s to the 1950s.

“This collection expresses the spirited history, deep sense of community and legacy of timeless dressing at historically Black colleges and universities,” Ralph Lauren said on Tuesday. “It’s so much more than a portrayal of a collegiate design sensibility. It’s about sharing a more complete and authentic portrait of American style and of the American dream—ensuring stories of Black life and experiences are embedded in the inspiration and aspiration of our brand.”

A film component entitled “A Portrait of the American Dream” was created to accompany the collection. It features Morehouse and Spelman students and faculty donning the pieces. Morehouse College graduate and Director of Concept Design & Special Projects at RL served as the creative director for the film. The film is set to premiere on the Ralph Lauren website on March 28, with the release of the collection coming the next day on March 29.

The collection serves as a continued partnership between the two colleges. In 2020, The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation pledged $2 million to support scholarships at Morehouse, Spelman and 10 other HBCUs.

Upon the announcement, many students from the institutions shared their thoughts on the collaboration. Many were excited about the collab while others took the opportunity to joke on its very “vintage” aesthetic.

Not the "Ooh girl, W.E.B. Du Bois is in town!" 47's pic.twitter.com/BNr7iEGy13 — 🅿️holanthropist (@pholanthropist) March 15, 2022

i dont get the outrage Ralph Lauren has always made Brown v. Board of Education clothing https://t.co/meNDOgZa9M — rae (@raegldn) March 15, 2022