Champion made the world’s first sports bra as an effort of celebration. Today, Champion has announced Saweetie as the first-ever Global Culture Consultant. Champion is also launching “Get it Girl,” a new swag(her)-filled campaign that highlights trendy solutions that female athletes can feel at ease in both on and off the field.

Champion and Saweetie have teamed together to give female athletes a spotlight by highlighting the “Champion Circle,” a group of 12 different female collegiate athletes that have the “Get it Girl” confidence to play by their own rules while looking nice. The athletes in the inaugural “Champion Circle” represent more than seven colleges and universities around the country and compete in a variety of sports such as basketball, cheerleading, and track and field.

With her “Get it Girl” song, Saweetie, a former athlete, is unifying all female athletes and working to promote the next generation of female stars. Each member of the “Champion Circle” is featured in the campaign with Saweetie, dressed in apparel that shows their individual style, swagger, and skill, as well as the latest Champion lines, such as Soft Touch Sports Bras and Leggings. The “Champion Circle” will also receive a two-year Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) investment as official brand ambassadors, as well as mentorship in the fields of sports, entertainment, media, and marketing. The inaugural “Champion Circle” has 12 outstanding female athletes who are different not only in race, but also in sports.

The athletes selected are:

● Maya Brady: University of California, LA, Softball

● Alissa Pili: University of Southern California, Basketball

● Anna McClure: Ohio State, Volleyball

● Destiny Martin: Winston Salem State University, Cheer

● Helena Sampaio: University of Southern California, Soccer

● Logan Eggleston: University of Texas, Volleyball

● Morgan Lewis: Ohio State University, Track & Field

● Natalie Chou: University of California, LA, Basketball

● Norah Flatley: University of California, LA, Gymnastics

● Nyla Jones: North Carolina A&T, Cheerleading

● Sophia Hartwell: University of California, LA, Track & Field

● Ziyah Holman: University of Michigan, Track & Field