Lil Durk pulled up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and brought two singles from his 7220 albums. To open the set, Durkio was joined by Future for “Petty Too.” To Follow, Durk hopped into his current street banger “AHHH HA.”

Previously, Durk appeared on The Tonight Show for a performance of Back in Blood with Pooh Shiesty.

Lil Durk’s new 7220 album features Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. You can hear it below.

