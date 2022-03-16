Westside Gunn is one of Hip-Hop’s biggest wrestling fans. The rapper offered a salute to the late legend Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, on Twitter. Hall passed away on Monday, after being on life support, following complications from a hip replacement surgery.

“SCOTT HALL I LOVE U BROTHER I’m named after this man ‘HALL’ my style the chains, the ‘Ayooo’ everything is this man I didn’t wanna be Jordan I wanted to be SCOTT so thankful he became a friend & knew how much I loved him I’m truly heartbroken right now,” Gunn shared online.

SCOTT HALL I LOVE U BROTHER 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲I’m named after this man “HALL” my style the chains, the “Ayooo” everything is this man I didn’t wanna be Jordan I wanted to be SCOTT so thankful he became a friend & knew how much I loved him I’m truly heartbroken right now — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) March 14, 2022

According to PW Insider, just a week ago, Hall suffered a broken hip after a fall and was hospitalized. He was put on life support in a Marietta, Georgia hospital after having three heart attacks

In an update on Instagram, Hall’s friend and tag team partner, Kevin Nash, provided an update on Hall, revealed he would be taken off life support once his family was in place.

“Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very fucking sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……alot that disliked us. We were the “Outsiders “ but we had each other.” – Kevin Nash on Instagram

Scott Hall is a two-time inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon and also for his work later in life under his real name, which he used in the extremely popular wrestling group New World Order.