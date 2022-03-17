If anybody could motivate you to make great music, it has to be DJ Khaled. This morning, Khaled apparently urgently need Gunna in the studio in Miami. So what did the GRAMMY Award-winning music mogul do? He kept it “p” and sent the “pushin’ p” rapper a PJ, private jet, as a ride to the studio session.

As soon as the private landed, Khaled and Gunna went straight to the studio.

From the looks of the photos released from the session, it’s obvious that the two enjoyed working with each other.

Gunna and DJ Khaled look like they’re cooking up something next level 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kpJjgtxv6i — Nahlej 🇯🇲 (@HesAlwaysWrite) March 17, 2022

All year, DJ Khaled has been hinting at new music. Earlier this year he said that he and Drake are working on “something special.” Images of him and Jeezy surfaced the net, and images of him and Rod Wave in the studio leaked as well.

If it’s one thing we know about Khaled, he’s going to put together a great project. He’s coming off yet another platinum-selling album with his Khaled album and if this project is like any other one, he’ll have yet another platinum album.