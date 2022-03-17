Fivio Foreign delaying his album, B.I.B.L.E, to April 8 is working out perfectly. It gives him more time to build his buzz, drawing more fans closer to his music.

The Brooklyn drill rapper already captivated listeners with his most recent track “City of Gods” featuring Kanye West and Alicia Keys. Now he getting the people backlit. On Friday, get ready to turn up when Fivio drops “Magic City” with Quavo.

Fivio took it to Twitter to share a preview of his new video, and he’s expecting it to do well. “5 times our last release,” he tweeted with the fire emoji.

Friday 🔥🔥 & we up 5 times our last release. 🔥🔥 PRESAVE MAGIC CITY. I love y’all 💙https://t.co/4Hmvj54eXO pic.twitter.com/1QIdzqPP6Z — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) March 17, 2022

When you think of Magic City, I’m pretty sure the Atlanta strip club comes to mind. The duo didn’t actually take their talents to the A, but they are definitely living up to the song title’s name. They’re making it rain in a Brooklyn strip club Magic City-esque.

Since the year started, Fivio probably has gotten no sleep. Every time you look up, he’s working. He just left Funk Master Flex on Hot 97. Prior to that, he had been an advocate for this new New York sound to the city mayor. He helped Kanye and Mary J. Blige on their respective albums. Finally Fivio Foreign is focusing on finishing his album. B.I.B.L.E April, 8 BOW!