After just under a week in Cook County Jail, Jussie Smollett has been released as he appeals his conviction of staging a hate crime and making a false report. According to WLS-Chicago, Smollett left the Jail Wednesday night after the appeals court agreed with his legal team that he should be released pending the appeal of his conviction.

Last week, Jussie Smollett was immediately taken into Cook County Jail following his sentence from a Cook County Judge. Smollett was released after signing a personal recognizance bond of $150,000. No money was paid at the bonding out.

Surrounded by security and his family, Smollett left jail at 8 p.m. There was no update on where Smollett will spend his time as he awaits his appeal. During his time behind bars, Smollett chose not to eat anything but drink water.

According to Smollett’s legal team, he broke down as the news arrived that he would be released.

“He pushed his hands on the glass, and he was, his eyes got teary, and I’ve never seen that, because he’s been very strong in there,” said attorney Nenye Uche. “And he said, ‘I nearly lost hope in our constitutional system.'”

Smollett was convicted in December on five felony counts of disorderly conduct. In his sentencing, with good behavior, Smollett would only have to do 75 of the 150 sentenced days.