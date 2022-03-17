Kanye West will be no longer allowed to go on his overnight rants on Instagram as the popular social media platform banned him for 24 hours.

TMZ and Rolling Stone first reported that the music and fashion mogul is being temporarily locked out of his Instagram account and won’t be able to post, comment or send messages.

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company for Instagram, told TMZ that West’s recent posts violated the platform’s policies on hate speech, harassment, and bullying, resulting in the 24-hour ban.

Advertisement

If you’re up during the wee hours of the night and are a frequent Instagram lurker then you are aware of Ye’s late-night rants. Kanye’s rants are normally aimed towards his strenuous relationship with baby mother Kim Kardashian, the protection of his kids, and his enemies. Normally his main target is Pete Davidson, Kim’s new significant other, but his most recent lash out came for the Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Kanye must have seen last night’s Daily Show where Trevor addressed the ongoing feud between Kim, Ye, and Davidson. Kanye responded at 5 am, on Instagram. He posted Trevor’s pic and caption it with the mocking and racist lyrics, “K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo’ lord K**n baya.”

The Meta spokesperson also told TMZ that the company is prepared to take additional steps if Kanye continues this behavior.