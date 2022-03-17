Expecting her first baby with rapper and boyfriend A$AP Rocky Bad Gal Riri is now, In her third trimester, the superstar and mogul opens up about how she’s really feeling being pregnant and her expectations of motherhood in a recent interview with Elle. Since Rihanna revealed that she was expecting in February we have all gone a little Bad Gal Riri crazy. In what might be the most iconic pregnancy and maternity fashion show to date. When ask if her glow was due to her pregnancy or her Fenty Beauty products Rihanna responded with “They go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. … Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges.”

Rihanna is a ride-a-die Housewives fan, never been shy about sharing her as a bravo devotee, so it can as no surprise when she also reveals that her parenting style will be similar to reality stars Teresa Guidance. “Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it…… You talk about my kids, it’s over.” Click HERE for the full interview.