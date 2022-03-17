Tom Brady has one of his elite wide receivers locked in. Sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jenna Laine on Wednesday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise player Chris Godwin has agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract. In that whopping $60 million deal is a $40 million signing bonus.

The three-year deal allows for Godwin to become a free agent again right before he turns 30. The deal comes after Godwin was given the franchise tag for the second consecutive year.



Godwin will entire the next season by rehabbing from a torn ACL. He suffered the injury during a Week 15 tilt against heated, division rival New Orleans Saints. For the season, Godwin caught 98 balls for 1,103 yards.